Crime

Man charged with lighting bushfires in northern NSW

Rae Wilson
by
17th Aug 2018 4:15 AM

A MAN has been charged with deliberately lighting a fire near Casino in northern NSW.

Emergency services were called to a property on the Bruxer Highway at Tabulam, about 65km west of Casino, about 3pm on Wednesday after reports of a fire.

The Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze that had spread to nearby bushland.

More than 12 hectares of bushland was burnt as a result of his alleged actions.

Following inquiries by officers from Richmond Police District, a 52-year-old man was arrested this afternoon at a property at Tabulam.

He was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with intentionally causing a fire and being reckless in letting it spread.

The man has been remanded to appear at Casino Local Court on October 3.

