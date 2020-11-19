Menu
The 34-year-old has been remanded in custody following his court appearance.
Man charged over baby girl’s death faces court

Jasmine Minhas
18th Nov 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 19th Nov 2020 5:44 AM
A NAMBUCCA man charged with the manslaughter of a three-month-old baby girl has been refused bail in court.

The 34-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday following his arrest.

Detectives from the State's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad had arrested the man at a Nambucca Heads home on Tuesday morning, almost three weeks after the baby girl's death.

According to police, emergency services had been called to a Nambucca Heads home just after 1am on October 28 after receiving reports the baby girl was unresponsive in her bassinet.

She was treated by members of the Rural Fire Service and NSW Ambulance paramedics at the home, before being taken to Coffs Harbour hospital.

 

A 34-year-old Nambucca man is facing a charge of manslaughter following the death of a baby girl. Photo: NSW Police Force.
She was then airlifted to The Children's Hospital at Westmead. She tragically died the next day.

Strike Force Tritton was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the baby's death, leading to the arrest of the 34-year-old man yesterday.

He was charged with manslaughter, and appeared in court before Magistrate Ian Rodgers yesterday afternoon where he was refused bail.

He will appear via audiovisual link at Coffs Harbour Local Court again on February 2 next year.

Magistrate Rodgers ordered a brief of evidence to be served on the alleged offender by January 26.

baby death coffs habrour crime coffs harbour local court editors picks manslaughter charge nambucca heads
