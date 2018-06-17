Menu
Michael Stephen Bowden. 20-year-old Michael Bowden was fatally injured after he was struck by a vehicle on Northern Avenue in Weipa. Photo: supplied.
Crime

Man charged over Weipa hit and run

by Staff writers
17th Jun 2018 11:30 AM

A MAN has been charged over the alleged hit and run crash that killed Ravenshoe resident Michael Bowden in Weipa last Saturday.

Mr Bowden, 20, was struck by a vehicle on Northern Ave, near the intersection with Annandi Ave, about 3am and died at the scene.

It will be alleged the driver fled but has handed himself in.

A 25-year-old Rocky Point man was given a Notice to Appear on one count each of driving without due care, fail to remain at an incident, particular licence holder drove motor vehicle between 11pm and 5am without certificate of exemption, and driving a vehicle whilst under the influence of liquor or a drug.

He is expected to appear in the Weipa Magistrates Court on July 17.

The Forensic Crash Unit, Scene of Crime officers and detectives have thanked members of the community for their assistance.

