Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kung Fu granny
Kung Fu granny
Crime

Man charged over samurai sword threats

by Shayla Bulloch
23rd Jan 2021 2:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN allegedly threatened a household of people with a samurai sword in a bizarre incident at Cranbrook.

Police allege the 39-year-old man entered a Charles St home about 2pm on Thursday brandishing a huge samurai sword.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said the man allegedly made threats to the people, believed to be known to him, before taking off in a car.

He did not steal anything, and nobody was injured.

Police attended a Bayswater Rd home at Currajong about an hour later where they found and arrested the Condon man over the incident.

He was charged with going armed to cause fear, unlicensed driving, evade police, stealing and contravene a direction

He faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Friday.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Man charged over samurai sword threats

More Stories

armed samurai sword threat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ driver charged over Christmas Day hit and run incidents

        Premium Content CQ driver charged over Christmas Day hit and run incidents

        News Driver fled the scene of three traffic incidents at Dysart.

        Miner recalls ‘brief few seconds’ of near-death experience

        Premium Content Miner recalls ‘brief few seconds’ of near-death experience

        Your Story Crash victim speaks out to save the lives of others

        Emerald business donates more than $45k to CQ hospitals

        Premium Content Emerald business donates more than $45k to CQ hospitals

        Business ‘As a business we rely on the community around us and therefore to give back feels...

        CQ cricket feast: Three days, 40 teams, seven venues

        Premium Content CQ cricket feast: Three days, 40 teams, seven venues

        Cricket ‘We’ve had an awesome response’: Stage set for Frenchville Sports Club Country...