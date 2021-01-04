Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Mackay man has been charged with dangerous driving over allegations he drove erratically and evaded police on the Bruce Highway at Carmila.
A Mackay man has been charged with dangerous driving over allegations he drove erratically and evaded police on the Bruce Highway at Carmila.
Crime

Man charged with dangerous driving over highway crash

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 8:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man will front court today for dangerous driving over allegations he was weaving erratically on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay before speeding off from police and crashing into a gutter.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith said about 1.10pm on Saturday police received multiple calls from other motorists over "the alleged erratic manner of driving linked to a grey Toyota Coupe" on the highway near Carmila.

 

More stories:

'Harsh, unjust': Unfair dismissal levelled at marina owner

31+ development projects to shape Mackay region in 2021

Police patrolling the roadway came across the vehicle at a service station at Flaggy Rock.

Snr Const Smith said as police neared the vehicle officers activated lights and sirens.

"In response the Toyota Coupe allegedly heavily accelerated out of the complex and onto the Bruce Highway travelling south," Snr Const Smith said.

Shortly after police received reports the vehicle had "crashed into a gutter" on the roadside between Oakey Creek and Flaggy Rock causing damage to the front end of the vehicle, Snr Const Smith said.

 

 

More stories:

High demand for industrial land to drive 2021 market

Public servants not required to get COVID-19 vaccine

As a result police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a sum of money and a glass pipe.

A 42-year-old Mackay man was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, evading police, possessing tainted property and a drug utensil.

He will appear in Mackay Magistrates Court this morning.

bruce highway crash bruce highway mackay mackay magistrates court mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in 70s hospitalised in car rollover

        Premium Content Man in 70s hospitalised in car rollover

        News Paramedics rushed to the CQ road where the incident took place.

        Capras women welcome ‘handy new recruits’

        Premium Content Capras women welcome ‘handy new recruits’

        Rugby League Players all fired up for 2021 after inaugural statewide season was cut short by...

        Emerald welcomes its first baby for 2021

        Premium Content Emerald welcomes its first baby for 2021

        Community A Central Highlands couple were overjoyed with their new year’s surprise.

        Emerald team undefeated in CQ basketball comp

        Premium Content Emerald team undefeated in CQ basketball comp

        Basketball The boys are aiming for gold as they continue to the state championships in...