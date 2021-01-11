Man charged with drink-driving after ute crash

This ute crashed into a fence on McCool St, Moranbah at 5.40am on January 9.

A driver who allegedly crashed a ute into a fence has been charged with drink-driving.

Police will allege he returned a reading more than three times the legal limit.

Moranbah police were called to the McCool St property at 5.40am last Saturday to reports of a car crashing into a fence.

Police will allege that on arrival at the scene, the driver had left on foot but was located a short time later.

The 25-year-old Moranbah man who was charged allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test and later recorded an alleged blood-alcohol content reading of 0.157.

He was issued a notice to appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on February 11.

His driver’s licence was immediately suspended.

