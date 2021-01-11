Menu
This ute crashed into a fence on McCool St, Moranbah at 5.40am on January 9.
Crime

Man charged with drink-driving after ute crash

Kristen Booth
11th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
A driver who allegedly crashed a ute into a fence has been charged with drink-driving.

Police will allege he returned a reading more than three times the legal limit.

Moranbah police were called to the McCool St property at 5.40am last Saturday to reports of a car crashing into a fence.

Police will allege that on arrival at the scene, the driver had left on foot but was located a short time later.

The 25-year-old Moranbah man who was charged allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test and later recorded an alleged blood-alcohol content reading of 0.157.

He was issued a notice to appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on February 11.

His driver’s licence was immediately suspended.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444 and quote reference number QP2100052509.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

