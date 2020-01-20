Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have charged a man who kissed a toddler while at the aquarium.
Police have charged a man who kissed a toddler while at the aquarium.
Crime

Man charged with kissing toddler at aquarium

by Nick Hansen
20th Jan 2020 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who allegedly kissed a stranger's child on the lips at a major Sydney tourist attraction has been charged by police.

The man - a 28-year-old Indian National - allegedly approached the two-year-old seated in a pram at the Sea Life Aquarium at Darling Harbour about 5pm yesterday.

Police allege he did not know the child or his family.

"Following a brief interaction, it is alleged he kissed the child on the lips before the child's parent pushed him away," police said in a statement.

The incident was reported to police, who arrived shortly after and arrested the man and took him to Day Street Police Station. He was charged with intentionally sexually touch child under 10 years.

He was refused bail to appear in Central Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
charges crime editors picks kiss sea life sydney aquarium toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Medical student inspired by Emerald practitioner

        premium_icon Medical student inspired by Emerald practitioner

        News A hands on regional experience for aspiring medical practitioners.

        PHOTOS: School holiday movie night

        premium_icon PHOTOS: School holiday movie night

        News Families made their way to Emerald for a free screening of Aladdin.

        Please, no more death on our roads or in our mines

        premium_icon Please, no more death on our roads or in our mines

        Opinion State Government and mines need to pull their fingers out; get answers sooner and...

        Man spends $1700 on stolen fuel card

        premium_icon Man spends $1700 on stolen fuel card

        Crime The Central Queensland miner nicked the fuel card from his stepdad in anger.