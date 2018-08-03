Man charged with toddler’s murder

The arrested man is taken into custody by detectives. Picture: NSW Police

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murdering a toddler following her suspicious death in the NSW Hunter Region seven weeks ago.

Emergency services were called to a house in Tarro, near Newcastle, in June after reports a 20-month-old child was in cardiac arrest.

She was taken to John Hunter Hospital but could not be revived.