Menu
Login
Crime

Man charged with murder over assault death

by Heather McNab
26th May 2019 7:35 PM

A man has been charged with murder following a fight in far northern NSW which led to the death of another man.

The 54-year-old man has died in hospital a week after being critically injured in the fight at a unit in Tweed Heads West on May 15.

Michael Charles Cook, 47, was arrested at the scene and charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

NSW Police say he was re-arrested on Saturday and charged with murder.

He was refused bail when his matter was first in Tweed Heads Local Court on Sunday.

The matter is due back in the same court on Monday when he's expected to appear via video link.

assault death editors picks murder tweed heads

Top Stories

    New mine to bring jobs

    New mine to bring jobs

    News Project lifts coal morale after recent protests.

    Big dream is one step closer

    Big dream is one step closer

    News Singers on their way to the big time.

    O'Dowd returns as Flynn MP

    O'Dowd returns as Flynn MP

    News 10 years of serving his electorate.

    An event for the family

    An event for the family

    News Show still going strong.