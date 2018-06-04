Man charged with murdering baby

Menu
A Queensland man has been arrested for murder.
News

by Natalie Wolfe
4th Jun 2018 5:50 PM

A QUEENSLAND man has been arrested and charged with murder more than a year after the death of a five-month old boy.

Police and emergency services rushed to a Brisbane home in March last year but the baby was pronounced dead.

It followed a triple-zero call that had been made just before 9am on March 28, informing paramedics the boy was unresponsive.

Since the boy's death, detectives from the Wynnum Child Protection Investigation Unit and the Child Trauma Unit conducted a lengthy investigation, which ended with the manâ€™s arrest this morning.

The 32-year-old Woodridge man has since been charged with one count of murder.

He is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

