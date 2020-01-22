Man chased by axe-wielding housemate over tobacco dispute

Margaret Inuhaere Tawhi, 56, pleaded guilty to two charges in Wynnum Magistrates Court on Monday, stemming from a dispute about tobacco which resulted in her threatening her housemate with an axe. Photo: Contributed

TERRIFIED neighbours have been sent scurrying indoors after a 56-year-old Murarrie woman chased her housemate around their yard with an axe, before smashing the rear windscreen of his blue BMW sedan.

On Monday, Margaret Inuhaere Tawhi was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour bond on a $500 recognisance after pleading guilty in Wynnum Magistrates Court to two charges, wilful damage and common assault.

The court heard the dispute with her housemate was over tobacco and that Tawhi had been drinking during the day of the offence.

Tawhi, who was born in New Zealand before moving to Australia in 2018, had lived with the complainant at a residence on Billungah St for about one year.

The court heard that once the argument broke out, Tawhi retrieved a "small-handled axe" from under the house, using it to "intimidate and threaten" the complainant, telling him she was going to "smash" him, according to witnesses, before breaking the windscreen.

Police were called and they arrived to an empty street, although they witnessed terrified neighbours in their front windows, pointing to Tawhi's home.

Inside, police heard both Tawhi and the complainant yelling, the latter calling out for police help after locking himself in his bedroom.

The court heard that Tawhi spent two nights in custody as a result of the incident and lost her job as a result.

She moved out of the residence immediately and forewent her portion of the bond by way of reparation for the smashed windscreen.

No convictions were recorded.