Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man claims more than $8000 that police allege as the proceeds of drug dealing was actually his inheritence money.
A man claims more than $8000 that police allege as the proceeds of drug dealing was actually his inheritence money.
News

Man claims cop cash find was his inheritance

Ross Irby
24th Nov 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 12:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN found with more than $8,000 cash has claimed the money was left to him in an inheritance and is not the proceeds of crime.

The source of the $8640 was part of argument heard in Ipswich Magistrates Court when Ernest Robert Hicks appeared in custody via video-link to make a bail application.

Hicks, 56, from Laidley, faces charges of receiving or possession property obtained from trafficking or supplying drugs on November 13 at Laidley South; possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine) schedule 1 - drug quantity of/or exceeding schedule 3; possession of anything used in the commission of a crime (electronic scales); possession of drug utensils; and not having required authority to possessive explosives (ammunition).

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dan Swanson said police opposed bail as the allegations against Hicks involved 31.8 grams of the drug ice, and "substantial currency".

Sen Const. Swanson said some of it was found inside a magnetic box under a bus.

Cash and a glass pipe were also found under a bed.

"He says the money was left over from his inheritance. Bank statements do indicate some money was obtained," Sen Const. Swanson said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said that might explain how Hicks could afford to buy a significant quantity of drugs.

Sen Const. Swanson said a download of information on Hicks's mobile phone revealed text messages had been deleted prior to police examination.

"The concern is that even with inheritance money it seems he has gone out and purchased a substantial amount of drugs," he said.

Ms Sturgess granted bail.

Hicks must report twice a week to Laidley police.

His case was adjourned to December 9.

More Stories

drug charges ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT WALL FALLS: QLD border to reopen on Dec 1

        Premium Content GREAT WALL FALLS: QLD border to reopen on Dec 1

        News Queensland’s borders will open to the whole of NSW from December 1, with a final decision on Victoria to be made by Wednesday.

        How a young man’s cancer death saved lives

        Premium Content How a young man’s cancer death saved lives

        Health Cory Geisler was a happy 27 year old when he found a suspicious mark on his body

        Kleier: Why bull riding record means so much to me

        Premium Content Kleier: Why bull riding record means so much to me

        Sport Family of Clermont cowboy on hand to witness his ride into PBR history.

        New $20M hospital opens for communities in central west

        Premium Content New $20M hospital opens for communities in central west

        News State of the art facility to help future-proof health services for the local...