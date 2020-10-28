Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 21-year-old man faced Kingaroy Court after assaulting his 14-year-old step brother, causing his nose to bleed. File photo.
A 21-year-old man faced Kingaroy Court after assaulting his 14-year-old step brother, causing his nose to bleed. File photo.
News

Man clocks child in the face, lands in Kingaroy Court

Holly Cormack
28th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN said painful pressure on an old 'crush' injury caused him to lose control and punch his 14-year-old stepbrother in the face, a court heard.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm before Kingaroy Magistrates Court this week.
According to police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi, at 11.40pm on October 2, 2020, the defendant heard noises coming from his shed. On investigation he found his 14-year-old stepbrother damaging his car.

"The victim had arrived on his bicycle and gone into the defendants shed. He had no reason to be there," Sgt Gangemi said.

"The grabbed him by the back of the shirt, dragged him out of the shed. While the young person was trying to get out of his grasp, the defendants hand got caught in the shirt."

The defendant punched the victim twice in the face, causing the child to suffer a bloody nose as a result.

Defence lawyer Jay Rose said the defendant had only intended to drag the youth out of the garage, pulling him by his shirt.

"Unfortunately, it did lead to a situation where it became impossible to remove him from the garage and there's been a tussle," she said.

The victims shirt became entangled on the defendant's arm, activating an old work injury where the defendants wrist had been crushed, causing him to suffer a pinched nerve.

Ms Rose said while the victim is a child, he and the defendant are of similar size.

While the defendant's criminal history is minimal, he faced the court once before for going armed to cause fear, Ms Rose told the court. This was in relation to the defendant playing with a gel blaster outside his home, which prompted concerned neighbours to call the police.

Taking the defendants early plea of guilty and cooperation with police into account, Magistrate Barry Barrett fined the defendant $500, which was referred to SPER.

Convictions were not recorded.

assault charges assault child kingaroy magistrates court
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council awarded for plan to grow local sport, recreation

        Premium Content Council awarded for plan to grow local sport, recreation

        Council News The $20k prize will be used to fund a fraud and corruption awareness training program for staff.

        Weather watch: Experts warn residents to be ready for storms

        Premium Content Weather watch: Experts warn residents to be ready for storms

        Weather Central Queensland residents should prepare for another day of unstable weather...

        CQ community kindy recognised for innovative education

        Premium Content CQ community kindy recognised for innovative education

        Community Middlemount childcare centre one of five CQ centre’s recognised at annual...

        NAMED: 60+ people facing Emerald Magistrates Court

        Premium Content NAMED: 60+ people facing Emerald Magistrates Court

        News A number of people appear at Central Highlands courts on a range of different...