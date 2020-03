A young man is in hospital after crashing his car into a cow last night. Photo: Zizi Averill.

A YOUNG man is in hospital after crashing his car into a cow last night.

The man in his 20s was driving down Goonyella Rd when his vehicle collided with a cow near Moranbah at 10.45pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

He was taken to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition, with head and back injuries.

The condition of the cow was not recorded, the spokesman said.

Police at the scene called for a tow truck to clear the vehicle.