News

Man crashes car, lands three storeys below

Jodie Callcott
Jodie Callcott
31st Aug 2020 11:25 AM
A MAN has been taken to hospital after crashing his car through a fence and landing three storeys below.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Southport about 4.30am.

 

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man crashed his Honda Accord through a fence at Gibbs St and landed into a carpark of a Meron St business.

 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was treated at the scene by paramedics, including critical care, before being taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

He said the driver was in a stable condition with chest and back injuries.

Investigations are continuing.



    

