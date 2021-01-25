Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Police Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
Queensland Police Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
Breaking

Man crashes car on Central Queensland highway

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
25th Jan 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has crashed his vehicle on a Central Queensland highway.

Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway near Bluff at 6.49am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared the driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

The spokesman said the driver suffered no serious injuries.

It is understood police dropped the driver off at Bluff to wait for a "pick-up".

The vehicle has been flagged with "Police Aware" stickers.

capricorn highway single-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Job advertised for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in CQ

        Premium Content Job advertised for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in CQ

        News The job would also involve planning and implementing the vaccine program.

        UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

        Premium Content UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

        News Police held concerns for the welfare of Kerrie Hayes.

        Wind farm to power 305,000 homes pegged for region

        Premium Content Wind farm to power 305,000 homes pegged for region

        News Massive wind farm southwest of Mackay to create 350 jobs during construction and...