BIRTHDAY: Woombye Care resident Terry Parkes celebrates his 100th birthday. Picture: Warren Lynam
BIRTHDAY: Woombye Care resident Terry Parkes celebrates his 100th birthday. Picture: Warren Lynam
News

Man credits his century to ‘a clean life and a good wife’

Laura Pettigrew
19th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
A WOOMBYE Care resident celebrating his 100th birthday credits his longevity to a "clean life and a good wife".

Terry Parkes, 99, was born in Coventry in the UK and migrated with his wife Margaret Parkes to Australia in 1947.

Mr Parkes will turn 100 on February 23 and said his secret to living a long and happy life was keeping active.

"Living a clean life. If I had a bad life, I would be dead," he said.

"I've had a good life and a good wife, what more could you ask for.

"I played football and cricket, all kinds of sport."

Mr Parkes worked in an aircraft factory before moving to Australia where he worked as a fitter and turner.

Mr and Mrs Parkes' only daughter, Pat Rodger, said her dad, who is a grandfather to four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, was "very kind".

"Dad is pretty amazing, he is kind and just the most wonderful person," she said.

Ms Rodger said Mr Parkes lived a very healthy lifestyle and didn't start taking medicine until he was 98.

"He would always say to me, 'if you don't use it, you lose it'," she said.

"So he has always kept active and he has been pretty healthy, but he did enjoy a beer.

"He would also grow his own vegetables before he went into care."

Mrs Parkes who also lived at Woombye Care sadly died in 2018.

Mr Parkes said he and his wife, who married in the UK in 1942, were a true love story.

"No-one was the boss and we would discuss everything before making decisions," he said.

The pair were happy to sit and hold hands and look lovingly into each other's eyes.

Mr Parkes said he wasn't overly excited by his 100th birthday.

"I'm not really excited, but I've had a good life and that's the main thing," he said.

