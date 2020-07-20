Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Redbank Plains.
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Redbank Plains.
News

Man critical after being hit by car

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
20th Jul 2020 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9:30AM: A MAN in his 20's remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he was hit by a car in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 5:30am and investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was reportedly hit by a car in Redbank Plains this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care and the high acuity response unit, attended the scene at Goonadoola Street just after 5:30am.

He was taken under lights and sirens in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

crash ipswich qas queensland ambulance service redbank plains
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can compare CQ power prices

        premium_icon How you can compare CQ power prices

        Money The website allows users to break down inquiries into electricity or gas only, or combined.

        NAMED: 20+ people to face Emerald court

        premium_icon NAMED: 20+ people to face Emerald court

        News A full list of people to front Emerald’s Magistrate Court today.

        The only place on the planet you can rainforest scuba

        premium_icon The only place on the planet you can rainforest scuba

        News Finch Hatton unique dive experience gets you up close to the shy platypus

        Mackay stargazer shares best tips to explore galaxies

        premium_icon Mackay stargazer shares best tips to explore galaxies

        Local Faces Self-proclaimed ‘nerd’ Scott van der Linden shares how you too can photograph the...