Man critical after horror Gold Coast crash

by Maddy Morwood
17th Apr 2021 6:39 PM
A man is in a critical condition and a busy exit lane is closed southbound on the Pacific Motorway after a horror motorcycle crash this afternoon.

Paramedics and emergency services were called to a single motorcycle crash in Molendinar on the Gold Coast at 3:49pm.

The motorcyclist, a male whose age is unknown at this time, struck a guard rail on the Nerang North off ramp on the Pacific Motorway according to a spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services.

Paramedics and critical care still remain at the incident.

The exit ramp southbound at Molendinar, Exit 69 Southport Nerang Road, is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for some time.

crash editors picks

