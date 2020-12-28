Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The incident happened in Thistle St, Lutwyche. (File picture)
The incident happened in Thistle St, Lutwyche. (File picture)
News

Man critical after mobile phone ‘explosion’

by Thomas Chamberlin
28th Dec 2020 4:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after an incident involving mobile phones at Lutwyche in Brisbane's north.

A man was found in the car park of a multi-level unit complex in Thistle St following reports of an explosion about 11am.

It was unclear how the man was injured, however police believe he pulled apart or destroyed mobile phones and had also been inhaling drugs.

Emergency services said the man was also drunk and was believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with burns.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man critical after mobile phone 'explosion'

More Stories

editors picks explosion mobile phone

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mine safety: Disasters, tragedies and triumphs of 2020

        Premium Content Mine safety: Disasters, tragedies and triumphs of 2020

        Health It has been a year of incredible highs and lows for Queensland mining.

        2020 REVIEW: Top 7 juvenile cases in court

        Premium Content 2020 REVIEW: Top 7 juvenile cases in court

        News From armed robberies to stealing cars, juvenile offenders have been busy this...

        Qld’s new gold rush: Where you can dig up treasure

        Premium Content Qld’s new gold rush: Where you can dig up treasure

        News More than 18,000 fossicking licences have been granted in Queensland in just two...

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths