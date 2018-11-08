Menu
One man is in hospital and another is in custody after a violent brawl in Slacks Creek last night.
Crime

Man ‘critical’ after stabbing in violent brawl

by Danielle Buckley
8th Nov 2018 8:01 AM

A MAN has been stabbed in the chest and another man is in custody after a violent brawl south of Brisbane last night.

Police were called to Slacks Creek address last night about 8.30pm after reports of an "altercation".

When officers arrived at the Wagensveldt Street address they found a 23-year-old man with a single stab wound to the chest.

He was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

After investigations, police later arrested a 26-year-old Carina Heights man and took him into custody.

He is currently assisting police with their investigations.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444.

