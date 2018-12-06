Man dies after ute crashes into building
A MAN has died and another injured after a ute smashed into a building in Brisbaneâ€™s south-east this morning.
The incident occurred on Old Cleveland Road at Coorparoo at 11.25am.
Early investigations suggest the elderly man suffered a medical episode that resulted in him rolling the ute and crashing into the building. He died at the scene.
A passenger in the ute did not suffer any serious injuries and has been transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.