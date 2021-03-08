A man remains in a critical condition after a serious crash off the Gateway Motorway overnight.

Police said initial inquiries indicate he had been driving north on the Gateway Motorway at Tingalpa before taking an offramp onto Wynnum Rd and crashing into a tree about 1.30am.

The man, 36, who was the sole occupant of the car, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Meanwhile, a teenager was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was impaled with a steel rod in a crash in Cairns.

Paramedics were called to the single-vehicle rollover on McManus Street at Whitfield about 7.20pm.

A man in his late teens was trapped and had been impaled on a steel bar.

Firefighters removed the man from the car and he was taken to Cairns Hospital, still impaled, in a serious condition.

Two other occupants of the car sustained minor injuries.

Earlier on Sunday, a woman sustained serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree in Cairns.

Paramedics were called to Captain Cook Highway in Trinity Park at 4.44pm.

A woman had been ejected from the car with serious head and chest injuries.

She was taken to Cairns Base Hospital in a serious condition.

A man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Man critical, teen 'impaled' in overnight crashes