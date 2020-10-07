Man critically injured in motorbike, car crash

Paramedics are treating a man for critical injuries at a multi-vehicle crash at Mooloolah Valley.

A man has suffered critical injuries in a multi-vehicle crash at Mooloolah Valley this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the crash, which involved two cars and a motorbike, on Connection Rd at 6.15am.

Two men in their early 20s were also assessed, but were uninjured.

The road is delayed in both directions, with Queensland Traffic urging drivers to show patience.

A police spokesman said diversions were being made at the intersection of Connection Rd and Old Gympie Rd.

More to come.