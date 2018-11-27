Menu
Man trapped for hour in concrete truck
News

Man critically injured in truck crash remains in hospital

Tara Miko
by
27th Nov 2018 12:13 PM

A TRUCK driver critically injured in a crash in Wilsonton yesterday remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The 47-year-old driver of a cement truck which rear-ended another truck at the intersection of Greenwattle and Taylor Sts about 1.55pm was freed from the wreck after more than an hour yesterday.

Queensland Fire and Rescue firefighters worked alongside Queensland Ambulance paramedics and a LifeFlight critical care paramedic to free the man at the scene.

Nev Madsen

He was taken by road ambulance to Toowoomba Hospital for treatment of serious leg, arm and internal injuries.

A Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the man remained in the Toowoomba Hospital.

She said he was in a stable condition.

The 53-year-old male driver of the other truck involved was taken to Toowoomba Hospital yesterday in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

editors picks toowoomba toowoomba hospital toowoomba traffic crash truck crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

