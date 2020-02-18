Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Man crushed by cow in feedlot

by Cormac Pearson
18th Feb 2020 4:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOVINE creature, believed to be a cow, has crushed a man in his twenties, leaving him hospitalised.

At about 9am this morning, emergency services were called to a feedlot west of Toowoomba.

The man was reportedly moving animals into a holding pen before being crushed, leaving him with lower body injuries.

A registered nurse was first on the scene, treating the injured man before paramedics and the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter arrived.

He was then flown to Princess Alexandra hospital in Brisbane for further treatment.

The man remains in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More
animals cow crushed dairy farm

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ school celebrates 150 years

        premium_icon CQ school celebrates 150 years

        News Springsure State School continues to be a staple of life in the town.

        Great night out with an artistic twist

        premium_icon Great night out with an artistic twist

        News Discover your hidden talent while supporting local groups.

        Drought support workshop comes to Emerald

        Drought support workshop comes to Emerald

        News The Rural Financial Counselling Service hopes to make drought assistance more...

        Police intercept four drivers in six days

        Police intercept four drivers in six days

        News Moranbah Police intercept three drink drivers and one drug driver on Moranbah’s...