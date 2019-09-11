Menu
Login
A man has died in an industrial accident in St Marys in western Sydney.
A man has died in an industrial accident in St Marys in western Sydney.
News

Man crushed to death at factory

by Sarah McPhee
11th Sep 2019 9:23 AM

A man has died in an industrial accident in western Sydney this morning.

Emergency services were called to a pallet factory in St Marys at 5.40am and found a 30-year-old man suffering serious injuries to his head.

"He was stuck in a piece of machinery," a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman told news.com.au, adding that SafeWork NSW will be involved.

A NSW Police spokesman said: "Inquiries revealed a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries on site and died at the scene."

More to come.

More Stories

death editors picks injuries workplace accident

Top Stories

    A 'dam' interesting book

    A 'dam' interesting book

    News Book about Fairbairn Dam proving popular across the board

    Hands-on learning at Tieri 'mining classroom'

    Hands-on learning at Tieri 'mining classroom'

    News Tieri school gets to experience mining equipment upclose

    Explode with colour at school event

    Explode with colour at school event

    News Colour Fun Event fundraiser for Middlemount

    Police start social media trial

    Police start social media trial

    News Using 'powerful' way to spread information to region