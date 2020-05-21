Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A tractor driver has been crushed to death after his vehicle rolled near a primary school.
A tractor driver has been crushed to death after his vehicle rolled near a primary school.
News

Man crushed to death by tractor

by Sarah McPhee
21st May 2020 5:13 PM

A man has died after the tractor he was driving rolled and crushed him in South Australia, police say.

Emergency services were called to a private property on Railway Station Rd in Stirling North, east of Port Augusta, about 11.30am today.

A 71-year-old man had been driving a tractor when it rolled and crushed him, SA Police said in a statement.

He died at the scene.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

Major crash investigators and SafeWork SA were sent to the scene. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

The road was blocked to all traffic on Thursday afternoon.

Parents of Stirling North Primary School students are advised to use Oval Rd or access the school via Harris St.

Police are attending to an accident at the end of Railway Station road and Quorn road. Parents will not be able to...

Posted by Stirling North Primary School on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Originally published as Man crushed to death by tractor

workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Entries open for annual art awards

        premium_icon Entries open for annual art awards

        News The 2020 Central Highlands Annual Art Awards is now accepting entries from established and emerging artists of all ages.

        • 21st May 2020 5:00 PM
        TAKING OFF: Airline increases Mackay flights

        premium_icon TAKING OFF: Airline increases Mackay flights

        Travel ‘Despite several travel restrictions still being in place, the services will be a...

        CQUni slashes Mackay jobs in COVID-19 cost cut

        premium_icon CQUni slashes Mackay jobs in COVID-19 cost cut

        News CQUniversity has slashed its staff due to economic difficulties caused by...

        Driver hospitalised after truck scales embankment

        premium_icon Driver hospitalised after truck scales embankment

        News The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call just before 12.30pm.