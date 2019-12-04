Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man in his 20s is in a serious condition after his car fell on him.
A man in his 20s is in a serious condition after his car fell on him.
News

Man crushed while working under a vehicle

Michael Nolan
4th Dec 2019 8:35 AM | Updated: 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition at Dalby Hospital after he was crushed under a car.

Dalby Police Senior Sergeant Terry McCullough said the man was working under a vehicle when its jack came loose.

"The vehicle fell off the jack and the car landed on him," he said.

The man, in his 20s, crawled out from under the vehicle before the paramedics arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man suffered an abdominal injury.

He was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

car crush dalby police editors picks toowoomba emergency
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roomful of stories to raise the roof of imagination

        Roomful of stories to raise the roof of imagination

        News Students are being encouraged to take on a 40-day reading challenge.

        Fire ban extended in Central Queensland regions

        Fire ban extended in Central Queensland regions

        News Residents across the Central Highlands and Isaac Regions warned about fire ban.

        Lifesavers honoured for giving dad a second chance at life

        premium_icon Lifesavers honoured for giving dad a second chance at life

        News Three lifesavers recognised after outstanding water rescue.

        Short film reflects on mining history to launch tourism trail

        Short film reflects on mining history to launch tourism...

        News The Gregory Crinum Mine Legacy video premiered at the Tourism and Events Forum in...