Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DOGGONE WINNER: A Byron Bay man has celebrated winning a top prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket by dancing around the house with his beloved dog.
DOGGONE WINNER: A Byron Bay man has celebrated winning a top prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket by dancing around the house with his beloved dog.
News

Man dances with pooch after winning scratchie top prize

Francis Witsenhuysen
6th Jan 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 7:56 PM

A BYRON Bay man has celebrated winning a top prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket by dancing around the house with his beloved dog.

The winning $5 Live the Life Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Byron Bay Newsagency, Shop 1, Centrepoint Byron Bay.

A NSW Lotteries official called the winner this morning, who was still trying to comprehend the news he'd won one of the top prizes of $1,000 a week for five years.

"I was just at the shop buying a paper and decided to pick up some Instant Scratch-Its tickets while I was there," he said.

"I went home and while I was reading the paper and having a cup of coffee, I scratched the ticket.

"I couldn't believe what I saw... It didn't feel real. I had to check it over and over again. I was ecstatic.

"There was no one home but my dog, so I had no one to tell but him.

"I was so excited about it and we were running around the house... I was cheering, he was barking."

When asked how he planned to enjoy his instant prize, the thrilled man admitted it had come at the perfect time.

"This will be a big help to my retirement," he shared.

"I might get myself some new toys for myself and get my teeth done.

"This is awesome, absolutely awesome. It will help a lot.

Byron Bay Newsagency manager Adam Stewart said he was thrilled for his winning customer.

"It is very exciting," he said.

"Our winner is a local customer and when he found out he was so excited and shocked.

"We were just as happy for him."

byron bay byron bay newsagencey instant scratch-its the lott win
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How sales have boomed for business in 'quiet' CQ town

        premium_icon How sales have boomed for business in 'quiet' CQ town

        News The 28-year-old business owner runs a small boutique fashion store

        Hundreds line streets for 19th annual parade

        Hundreds line streets for 19th annual parade

        News The festive Christmas Eve event has been deemed the best one yet.

        Two drivers return readings twice the legal limit

        premium_icon Two drivers return readings twice the legal limit

        News Central Queensland police are concerned with the number of drivers testing the...

        Police crack down on road safety

        premium_icon Police crack down on road safety

        News A number of drivers have been charged with traffic offences.