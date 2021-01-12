Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man dead after balcony fall

by SAM FLANAGAN
12th Jan 2021 9:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police investigations are ongoing after a man fell to his death from a second storey balcony in North Queensland last night.

Emergency services were called to an address in Sunset, Mount Isa around 8.45pm after reports of a man falling from a balcony.

The Queensland Ambulance Service assessed the man for critical injuries when they arrived, though he was pronounced deceased.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service confirmed the man died from a fall and investigations were ongoing.

The spokesman said initial indications suggested the fall was a case of misadventure.

Originally published as Man dead after balcony fall

editors picks mount isa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld coal mine project dumped

        Premium Content Qld coal mine project dumped

        Business South32 is set to walk away from a multi-million dollar coal project in Queensland, but it’s understood its Chinese partner is still keen.

        Teens filmed as they killed goose with golf cart

        Premium Content Teens filmed as they killed goose with golf cart

        Crime TOO GRAPHIC: ‘I don’t know what is wrong with kids these days … a helpless animal...

        Man charged with drink-driving after ute crash

        Premium Content Man charged with drink-driving after ute crash

        Crime Police were called to the scene in the early hours of the morning to find the...

        BREAKING: CQ Capras’ head coach resigns

        Premium Content BREAKING: CQ Capras’ head coach resigns

        Rugby League David Faiumu: ‘I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to lead the CQ...