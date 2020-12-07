Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man dead after being hit by 4WD

by Nathan Edwards and Kara Sonter
7th Dec 2020 3:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A 79-year-old man has died following a car and pedestrian accident on Bribie Island.

Emergency crews were called to Eucalypt St, Bellara, just after 11am Monday.

The man reportedly sustained serious arm, leg, head and chest injuries after the initial collision.

Police say the man was attempting to cross the road when struck by a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

Early investigations suggest his vision was obstructed by a parked car.

He was given first aid but died at the scene.

The forensic crash unit is investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Man dead after being hit by 4WD

bribie island editors picks fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Pattern shift’: Storms to break dry season in CQ

        Premium Content ‘Pattern shift’: Storms to break dry season in CQ

        Weather BOM predicts beginning of storm season in Mackay, Isaac and Whitsundays this week

        GALLERY: Grand final of the CQ T20 championships in action

        Premium Content GALLERY: Grand final of the CQ T20 championships in action

        Cricket Held at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Sunday

        BUSTED: Man allegedly drove 160km/hr with ‘bag of drugs’

        Premium Content BUSTED: Man allegedly drove 160km/hr with ‘bag of drugs’

        Crime Central Queensland police ‘concerned’ of the combination of a high speed linked...

        Adelaide border opening to be decided today

        Premium Content Adelaide border opening to be decided today

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk provides Olympics update; meeting on SA border