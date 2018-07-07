Menu
News

Man dies after being shot in neck while driving

by Patrick Billings
7th Jul 2018 7:00 PM

A MAN shot in the neck while driving, allegedly by a passenger, has died.

The 22-year old had been in a critical condition in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital since the shooting on July 1 at Morayfield.

Police confirmed the man died today at 10.30am.

They allege the man was driving a stolen Toyota Hilux on Michael Avenue when a passenger discharged a firearm just after 5am.

A bullet hit the driver the back of the neck and the Hilux crashed.

Three male passengers fled the scene.

A 21-year-old Beerwah man had been charged with grievous bodily harm along with driving, weapons and drug charges.

Police will now consider whether the charges should be upgraded in light of the driver's death.

The 21-year-old will appear in Caboolture Magistrates Court on September 26.

morayfield shot stolen vehicle

