A boat has capsized near Coffs Harbour.

A MAN has died after a boat capsized north of Coffs Harbour today.

Emergency services were called to Campbells Beach on Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach, following reports a vessel had capsized about 200m off shore about 11.15am.

A short time later, the boat and the body of a man washed ashore.