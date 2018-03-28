Menu
Man dead after light aircraft crash in Laidley

Emergency services repsond to an ultralight plane crash in Laidley. Picture: 7 News Toowoomba
Anton Rose
by

POLICE have confirmed that the male pilot of a light aircraft that crashed in Laidley this afternoon has died.

A police spokesman said the man died after his ultralight aircraft crashed into a paddock on Old Laidley-Forest Hill Rd in Laidley North.

Queensland Ambulance Services responded to the call at 5.17pm this afternoon, but paramedics were unable to save the man's life.

Investigations are continuing.

