Menu
Login
Police and paramedics responded to the scene in a park in Queenscliff. Pic: Nine News
Police and paramedics responded to the scene in a park in Queenscliff. Pic: Nine News
Crime

Man dead after violent early-morning assault

4th Nov 2018 8:05 AM

A MAN has died after an alleged violent assault overnight on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

NSW Police said emergency services responded to calls of an assault in Queenscliff, at the corner of Pavilion Street and Bridge Road just after 6am this morning.

At the scene, paramedics and police from the Northern Beaches Police Area Command found a man, believed to be in his 20s, unconscious with serious head injuries. He died en route to hospital.

A second man was arrested at the scene and was taken to Manly Police Station.

The victim has not been formally identified.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

assault crime editors picks northern beaches sydney

Top Stories

    Meet one of the oldest cats in the region

    Meet one of the oldest cats in the region

    News Boots will celebrate his 20th birthday next year.

    Regional towns now suffer

    Regional towns now suffer

    News Australia Post outlets have been forced to pick up the pieces.

    Karts are now on track

    Karts are now on track

    News Two years of hard work and persistence is set to pay off.

    Just a night out for the local men

    Just a night out for the local men

    News Grant Oswald is bringing Jugs and Jocks back for round two.

    Local Partners