Police at the site of the stabbing. Picture: Twitter/@AirlieWalsh
Crime

Man dead, one critical after stabbing at construction site

by Sarah McPhee
6th Nov 2019 2:20 PM

Members of the public are being told to stay away from an area in Sydney's inner west after a fatal stabbing.

NSW Police said one man has died and another man is in a critical condition after they were stabbed at a construction site in St Peters.

Emergency services were first notified about 1pm.

"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the men, but despite their efforts, one man died at the scene," police said.

"A crime scene has been established and police are urging the public to avoid Short St and the Princes Highway."

An ambulance spokeswoman said one patient had been taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in nearby Camperdown in a critical condition with stab wounds.

A large-scale search is underway to locate a third man who officers were told fled the scene.

He is described as being Caucasian, about 180cm tall with a large build and shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a high-vis yellow shirt, long blue work pants and brown work boots.

Police are urging people not to approach the man but call triple-0 immediately if they see him.

It's believed the three men involved are known to each other.

 

 

 

St Peters from above. Picture: 7 News
There is a construction site in the area. Picture: 7 News
