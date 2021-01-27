Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police identify man’s body, found stuffed inside wheelie bin and dumped in dam
Police identify man’s body, found stuffed inside wheelie bin and dumped in dam
News

Man dead inside wheelie bin identified

by Erin Lyons
27th Jan 2021 7:17 AM

A body found inside a wheelie bin in a West Australian dam has been identified as a 51-year-old man.

He was known to police and was reportedly found wrapped in plastic, The West Australian reported.

The man's body was discovered by a group of people, including teenagers, partially submerged in the bin at Glenbrook Dam, within John Forrest National Park in Hovea, just after noon on Monday.

They reported an "awful smell" before spotting the bin.

Detectives will now comb the area for clues. Picture: 7 News
Detectives will now comb the area for clues. Picture: 7 News

It is believed the man had been missing for a week, but no missing persons notification had been made.

Earlier images from the crime scene show a pink bag protruding from the bin and several officers in waist-deep water removing it from the dam.

"The circumstances surrounding human remains found in a bin at a picnic site in a dam is highly unusual," Acting inspector Sean Wright said.

Police divers are expected to comb the dam for days as they search for evidence.

Detectives will also scour CCTV footage from the park, which could hold vital clues in the hunt for the man's killer.

Some visitors, who arrived at the dam for the Australia Day public holiday, were unaware it was a crime scene and were turned away.

Anyone who saw the bin in the dam or any suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Man dead inside wheelie bin identified

More Stories

crime dead west australia wheelie bin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Upgrades for CQ jockey clubs with share of $2.8M in funding

        Premium Content Upgrades for CQ jockey clubs with share of $2.8M in funding

        Horses Projects are expected to create more than 100 new jobs across Queensland.

        WINNERS: Full list of the region’s Australia Day award recipients

        Premium Content WINNERS: Full list of the region’s Australia Day award...

        News Outstanding individuals, groups, clubs and events have been recognised across the...

        Memorial team’s emotional win at CQ league carnival

        Premium Content Memorial team’s emotional win at CQ league carnival

        Rugby League “To make the grand final was one thing but then winning it under her name, that’s...

        Warba Wangarunya: On-field action and faces in the crowd

        Premium Content Warba Wangarunya: On-field action and faces in the crowd

        Rugby League GALLERY: Check out the photos from the carnival at Rockhampton’s Rugby Park.