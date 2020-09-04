Menu
Man dies after being pulled from sea in ship search

by TONY RAGGATT
4th Sep 2020 5:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has died after he was pulled unconscious from the ocean in the search for the crew of a live export cattle ship, the Gulf Livestock 1, which sank south of Japan.

Townsville veterinarian Lukas Orda is one of the 43 crew missing.

 

Lukas Orda is missing.
A spokesman for the Japanese Coast Guard said the man was found on Friday morning Japanese time about 120km from the Amami Islands, an archipelago southwest of Kyushu.

The spokesman said the man was unconscious, had no breath and was not moving.

Japanese Coast Guard confirmed the man later died.

The spokesman said the search for other crew was continuing with the use of four vessels and one aircraft.

Lukas Orda with his wife Emma and son Theodore. Photo: Facebook
Lukas Orda with his wife Emma and son Theodore. Photo: Facebook

 

Mr Orda's wife, Emma, has made a heartfelt plea for her husband to come home.

She posted on Facebook last night: "Please come home really soon we love you".

The search has been hampered by heavy seas and rain.

The 43 crew include two Australian and two New Zealanders, with the remaining crew Filipinos.

Maritime reports suggest the ship's track had it heading into the path of Typhoon Maysak and it might have been caught in the centre of the typhoon.

It is believed to have fallen victim to the full force of the storm's fury with winds of up to 240 km/h.

 

 

