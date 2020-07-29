Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man dies after car and boat trailer jackknife

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
29th Jul 2020 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been killed in a horror crash when a van towing a boat-trailer jackknifed and rolled on a rural Gold Coast road.

The man was driving along Marks Road Woongoolba at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, towing a boat trailer with his van when police say the vehicle left the road on a bend.

Consequently the van and trailer collided then rolled, leaving the driver trapped.

A member of the public told emergency services of the crash, however, the 59-year-old man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Police are investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It follows another tragic crash in the Gold Coast hinterland that claimed four young lives last week.

Originally published as Man dies after car and boat trailer jackknife

accident car crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Person injured in early morning worksite crash

        premium_icon Person injured in early morning worksite crash

        News Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the site, 145km south west of Mackay

        Beach front landowners find compromise with council

        premium_icon Beach front landowners find compromise with council

        Council News Isaac coastal planning battle reaches settlement, but residents warn other homes...

        Games rival: ‘Queensland should be worried’

        premium_icon Games rival: ‘Queensland should be worried’

        Sport Qld Olympic bid faces serious threat after Qatar enters race

        Why it’s great to be a Queensland kid

        premium_icon Why it’s great to be a Queensland kid

        Lifestyle Queensland children resilient and hopeful, report