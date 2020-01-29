Man dies after crash on the Gillies Range

A South Burnett Bowls Club was broken into on New Year's Eve.

A South Burnett Bowls Club was broken into on New Year's Eve.

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a utility crashed at Gadgarra yesterday afternoon.

Just after 2pm, the utility was travelling east down the Gillies Range on Gillies Range Road, when the driver lost control resulting in the utility colliding with a guard rail.

The driver, a 62-year-old Earlville man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam vision to please contact police.