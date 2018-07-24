Teen tourist plummets taking selfie from cliff

A TEENAGER has died after falling 10m from a popular cliff at Kurnell yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Cape Solander Drive about 3.30pm after reports the young man fell 10m from the cliff.

The teen is 18 years old and it's believed he was taking a selfie, according to The Daily Telegraph.

It's understood the teen was visiting from overseas on holiday with 15 others.

Marine Area Command officers attended and pulled the unconscious man from the water.

Dye was put into the water to check the currents before they retrieved him.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the scene but he could not be revived.

Officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command will prepare a report for the coroner.

Police said initial inquiries suggested there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

The ledge where the man is believed to have fallen is right near a whale watching platform and is a popular spot for tourists to see humpback whales during their yearly migration.

It comes just a month after a man in his 30s died after plunging from the same spot while whale watching.

In that incident it was believed the man was posing for photographs with his boyfriend moments before slipping.

He was found around an hour and a half later face down and unconscious in the water, "directly below the whale watching platform", a spokesman for Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said.