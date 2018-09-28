Menu
Breaking

FATAL CRASH: Man dies after police pursuit

Rick Koenig
by
28th Sep 2018 12:04 PM

A MAN who allegedly engaged in a pursuit with police before his car left the road and crashed into a tree has died.

A police media spokesperson said a critical incident investigation has been launched following the death of a 22-year-old man at Tweed Heads yesterday.

Just before 9.30pm last night, police from the Tweed Byron Police District identified a Mazda hatch travelling above the speed limit on the M1.

The officers attempted to pursue the car for a short time, however, the pursuit was terminated due to the manner of driving.

Police later found the Mazda had left the road and crashed into a tree.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver was suffering significant injuries.

The driver was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital where he died.

A critical incident team comprising officers from an independent Police District will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

That investigation will be subject to independent review.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page:

https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

