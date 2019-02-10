Menu
Login
Coomba Falls, Maidenwell.
Coomba Falls, Maidenwell.
Breaking

Man dies after waterhole incident

Matt Collins
by
10th Feb 2019 6:54 PM

A man has died following an incident in Maidenwell this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Coomba Waterhole Rd at 4.30pm on Sunday February 10.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman told The Toowoomba Chronicle the patient was in a critical condition after paramedics were called to the scene of the incident.

It is alleged the man received critical injuries attempting to jump from rocks into the water.

The man's next of kin have been advised.

More information to follow.

coomba waterhole rd death editors picks fatality maidenwell qas waterhole
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Man and wife for six decades

    Man and wife for six decades

    News Diamonds are forever and so is the Williams' marriage.

    Seals shine at an outback oasis

    Seals shine at an outback oasis

    News The results are in for their recent swim meet.

    'Mistake' is no more

    'Mistake' is no more

    News New name on the cards

    Stumps up for cancer

    Stumps up for cancer

    News It will be a pink day out.