Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man dies at scene of single-vehicle crash

11th Sep 2020 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Cloncurry overnight.

Police say the driver of a white utility travelling on the Barkly Highway 50km west of Cloncurry lost control of the vehicle which then left the road and crash into a ditch about 10.30pm on Thursday night.

"The driver and sole occupant of the car was declared deceased at the scene," police said.

Anyone travelling in the vicinity of the Barkly Highway between 10pm-10.40pm last night and has dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Man dies at scene of single-vehicle crash

More Stories

cloncurry editors picks fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding available to support CQ veteran community

        Premium Content Funding available to support CQ veteran community

        Community CQ community and ex-service organisations can apply for funding to encourage veterans to stay connected during pandemic

        ‘Better Off With You’ stops people feeling like a burden

        Premium Content ‘Better Off With You’ stops people feeling like a burden

        Health If the answer to the question ‘R U OK?’ is no, Mackay may be the best place in...

        Drunk CQ man performed ‘flying kick’ into police car

        Premium Content Drunk CQ man performed ‘flying kick’ into police car

        Crime Intoxicated man was kicked out of the Central Queensland pub after drinking 17...

        R U OK? Why camping can help with health and wellbeing

        Premium Content R U OK? Why camping can help with health and wellbeing

        Travel REPORT: Campers significantly less stressed, bored, lonely and frustrated than...