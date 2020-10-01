Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died at a service station despite the best efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.
A man has died at a service station despite the best efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.
News

Man dies at service station

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER, SAM FLANAGAN
1st Oct 2020 6:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died at a Townsville service station despite the efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.

Emergency services were called to the Liberty service station off Lakeside Dr about 4pm after reports of a medical incident.

Police officers and paramedics circled around the fuel pumps as the station was placed into lockdown for a period of time.

Emergency services at the Idalia Liberty service station where a man died.
Emergency services at the Idalia Liberty service station where a man died.

Acting Senior Sergeant District Duty Officer Rob Pagett said a man had sadly passed away at the site.

"A 40-year-old male has pulled into the service station and it appears he has suffered some sort of medical condition," Sen-Sgt Pagett said.

"Subsequently he's gone into cardiac arrest.

"Civilians on scene first administered CPR along with QAS and police.

"During the process of CPR he did not regain consciousness."

The man's family were at the scene.

Originally published as Man dies at Townsville service station

death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More water on the table to drive growth, jobs in the west

        Premium Content More water on the table to drive growth, jobs in the west

        Rural Farmers and businesses in the central west can bid for more water to expand their businesses and create jobs.

        FREE GYM: How CQ can take advantage

        Premium Content FREE GYM: How CQ can take advantage

        News This Mental Health Week Snap Fitness clubs in Central Queensland are opening their...

        NAMED: Alleged ring leader of firearm theft spree revealed

        Premium Content NAMED: Alleged ring leader of firearm theft spree revealed

        Crime A sawn-off rifle was allegedly recovered during a number of search warrants...

        More support for farmers facing drought, climate change

        Premium Content More support for farmers facing drought, climate change

        News The program will double in size, equipping more farmers across the region with...