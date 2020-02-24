Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died in hospital following a car crash on a highway.
A man has died in hospital following a car crash on a highway. Craig Warhurst
News

Man dies in hospital after two vehicle car crash on highway

Ali Kuchel
by
24th Feb 2020 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 85-year-old man has died in a fatal car crash in the Somerset region.

The The Forensic Crash Unit will prepare a report for the coroner after the man crashed at Harlin on February 16 passed away in hospital on Saturday).

Around 2pm a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of the D'Aguilar Highway and Brisbane Valley Highway at Harlin.

The driver and sole occupant of a 4WD, an 85-year-old Wattle Camp man was injured and transported to hospital.

The occupants of a sedan, the 46-year-old female driver and her 54-year-old male passenger, both from Kingaroy, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

car crash editors picks harlin police police investigation somerset
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime The calculated and callous steps Rowan Baxter took to wipe out Hannah Clarke and her children makes his crime one of our most brutal, writes SHERELE MOODY.

        Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        premium_icon Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        News Final farewell for soldier, father, philanthropist and friend

        PHOTOS: Emerald rests and rethinks at wellbeing seminar

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Emerald rests and rethinks at wellbeing seminar

        News Paramedic Paul Spinks gave a talk on mental and physical health at St Brigid’s.

        Buddy Holly concert comes to Capella

        premium_icon Buddy Holly concert comes to Capella

        News ‘It’s one gigantic rock ‘n’ roll show and a party.’