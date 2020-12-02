Man dies in early morning Emerald crash

EMERALD: A man has died following a single vehicle rollover .

EMERALD: A man has died following a single vehicle rollover .

A MAN has died after a single vehicle rollover in Emerald in the early hours of today.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle rollover on Amethyst Drive and River Road at 2.56am.

Paramedics treated a man at the scene for critical injuries.

More stories:

SPEED: Lives destroyed in seconds

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

This morning it was confirmed he had died.

Police were unable to provide any more details, including his age and location, at this stage.