EMERALD: A man has died following a single vehicle rollover .
Man dies in early morning Emerald crash

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 6:48 AM | Updated: 7:39 AM
A MAN has died after a single vehicle rollover in Emerald in the early hours of today.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle rollover on Amethyst Drive and River Road at 2.56am.

Paramedics treated a man at the scene for critical injuries.

This morning it was confirmed he had died.

Police were unable to provide any more details, including his age and location, at this stage.

