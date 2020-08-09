Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man dies in hospital after pole crash

by Shiloh Payne
9th Aug 2020 1:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has died in hospital after his car crashed into a pole in the Gympie area on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old was travelling west on Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil around 7.45pm when he collided with a light pole.

The Bollier man was flown in critical condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where he died on Friday.

The passenger of the car, a 19-year-old man from Pie Creek, suffered minor injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Man dies in hospital after pole crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency fatal traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driving mine worker faces the consequences

        Premium Content Drink driving mine worker faces the consequences

        News The father of three faced court after drink driving at Blackwater

        50 metre wall of flame in fiery Bruce Hwy crash

        Premium Content 50 metre wall of flame in fiery Bruce Hwy crash

        News Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash at 11.15pm on the Bruce Highway.

        5 day mission to move 3000t dragline 5km

        Premium Content 5 day mission to move 3000t dragline 5km

        Offbeat The massive mine excavator ‘walked’ across the Peak Downs Highway this week.

        Going strong: ‘Best cattle market in history’ at CQLX

        Premium Content Going strong: ‘Best cattle market in history’ at CQLX

        Rural Despite being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been strong sales...