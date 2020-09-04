Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man in his 60s died in a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night. Picture StixPix Productions
A man in his 60s died in a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night. Picture StixPix Productions
News

BREAKING: Man dies in Gladstone boating accident

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Sep 2020 6:49 AM | Updated: 7:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 60s has died after a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night.

Emergency services were called to Awoonga Dam Rd after 8pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said two men were involved in a marine incident after their boat had troubles.

He said a man in his 40s was rescued from the water, and unfortunately the other man had died.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one male was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics treated one other patient at the scene for critical injuries.

He said three paramedic crews, a critical care paramedic and a rescue helicopter was on scene.

More Stories

Show More
boating death editors picks gladstone lake awoonga
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Racing industry pays tribute to talented CQ horseman

        Premium Content Racing industry pays tribute to talented CQ horseman

        Horses ‘We have lost a true gentleman and a very talented horseman’

        Brand new toys for children in CQ mining community

        Premium Content Brand new toys for children in CQ mining community

        Community More than $1000 has allowed the volunteer team to provide a range of new toys for...

        Board of Inquiry: MP seeks advice on mine report release

        Premium Content Board of Inquiry: MP seeks advice on mine report release

        Politics It follows the LNP’s call to reveal the ‘secret’ interim document.

        Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        Premium Content Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        News A staff member at an aged care home is one of two new cases of COVID-19 in...